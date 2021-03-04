Cement shares in demand; UltraTech, Ambuja, Ramco Cement hit new highs

-
ALSO READ
Cement shares extend rally on demand recovery hope; JK Cement hits new high
UltraTech, ACC: Infra push in Budget 2021 to fuel rally in cement stocks
Cement stocks rise; UltraTech, ACC gain 3%, Ambuja Cements hits 52-wk high
Cement shares in demand; ACC hits fresh 52-week high, Shree Cement up 6%
Cement stks dip as CCI raids cement cos on price cartelisation allegations
-
Shares of cement makers were in demand in an otherwise subdued market on Thursday, with the industry giants UltraTech Cement and Ambuja Cements, as well as Ramco Cement, hitting their respective record highs on the BSE on robust demand and price hike reports.
Orient Cement rallied 13 per cent to Rs 113.65, also its 52-week high, on the back of two-fold jumped in trading volumes. India Cements, too, hit a 52-week high of Rs 187, up 7 per cent on the BSE. UltraTech Cement, Star Cement, Shree Cement, Ambuja Cements, ACC, JK Cement and JK Lakshmi Cement were up between 3 per cent and 5 per cent. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.87 per cent at 50,991 points, at 02:51 pm.
In cement sector update, Motilal Oswal Securities said that its channel checks suggest that the much anticipated price hikes have materialized in March, with prices up by Rs 20–30/bag month on month (MoM) in South and East and Rs 10–15/bag in other regions.
Demand remains strong, with growth in the high single digits in most regions (except South), which should help absorb these hikes. These hikes should also alleviate concerns on near-term margins from the sharp cost inflation seen in the last few months – petcoke, coal, and diesel prices are up 74 per cent, 24 per cent, and 34 per cent year on year (YoY), respectively.
Following around 10 per cent YoY growth in volumes in October-December quarter (Q3FY21), the brokerage firm expects the sector's volumes to grow around 20 per cent YoY in January-March quarter (Q4FY21) (supported by the low base of 4QFY20 – volumes declined 13 per cent YoY on government-mandated lockdown in Mar’20).
Demand has been robust over Jan–Feb (+8–10 per cent YoY), led by a strong uptick in urban real estate and infrastructure activity. Regionally, demand continues to be strong in East, North, and Central, while it has now revived in West. South, however, remains weak with around 10 per cent YoY decline, the brokerage firm said.
“While we are structurally positive on the industry outlook, we prefer North and Central as these markets have a higher clinker utilization of over 80 per cent. We adopt a bottom-up stock-picking approach and prefer companies that are moving down the cost curve, have the potential to gain market share, and provide valuation comfort,” it said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU