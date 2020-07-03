Centre asks states to bring law preventing loose edible oil sales

In a major relief for consumers, the Centre has advised state governments to enforce law preventing retailers to sell edible oils in loose form.

In an advisory issued late Thursday, Nidhi Khare, Principal Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, said, “It is requested that prevention of adulteration may be enforced and the concerned officers may be directed to ensure that the edible oils meant for sale as pre-packaged commodity are sold in their prescribed sizes and not in loose form.”

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs has received several complaints about adulteration in loose edible oil, which often contains entirely different material. Industry experts believe that such oil often contain banned chemicals used by scrupulous manufacturers, traders or retailers in order to generate huge margins and make a quick buck. Such products create health hazards for consumers, causing illnesses that eventually develop into chronic diseases.





Manufacturers usually send oil in tins or drums if the quantity is quite high, but adulteration happens at the retailer's end, who often sells samll quantities in the loose, especially to the poor and to rural customers. Road-side eateries also prefer to buy loose oil as it is cheaper. Some leading companies introduced small pouches of edible oil but they still could not compete with loose oil-selling retailers.

“The department has received several complaints that loose edible oil is being sold by retailers despite that fact that the commodity has failed to comply with quality norms. In this regard, rules provide that only edible oil sold as a pre-packaged commodity in pre-defined sizes be allowed to enter the market. This department has also issued advisories to the controllers of legal metrology (packaged commodity) asking them to ensure compliance to the legal metrology rules,” the Center’s advisory said.

Sale of loose edible oil is not allowed under any circumstances. Also, re-use of packaging material like tins is also not allowed. But, sale of loose edible and re-sale of packing materials are currently happening at the cost of consumers’ health. Unfortunately, loose form contributes half of India’s overall edible oil sales to the tune of 25.5 million tonnes.



“Loose oil sales in India is officially banned for many years now but somehow the law has never been implemented. The state governments must now enforce the ban on sale of directly edible loose oils and re-use of tin and plastic containers only. Banning loose edible oil will address the menace of adulteration and ensure traceability of products,” said B V Mehta, Executive Director, Solvent Extractors’ Association (SEA).

Edible oil producers like Emami offer smaller size pack of edible at affordable price. Packaged edible oils are often quoted 20-30 per cent premiums to loose oils and hence, consumers of poor strata avoid purchase of costlier products.

“There won't be any impact of this advisory on consumption of edible oils. Consumers would know what products they are buying and at what price if they purchase edible oils in packaged form. So, the government’s move is welcome,” said Aditya Agarwal, Director, Emami Group Ltd, the producers of ‘Healthy & Tasty’ brand edible oils.

India imports 65 per cent of its vegetable (edible) oil demand from major producing countries including Malaysia, Indonesia and Argentina.