Tata Power stock powers up with strategic turnaround, deleveraging plans

Shares of Tata Power have seen strong gains in the last month and a half following developments pertaining to the company's strategic turnaround and de-leveraging plans. Analysts believe, given the positive implications for its balance sheet and reduction in concerns, there could be more gains for the stock.

Among the latest development, Tata Power will be issuing 490.57 million equity shares on a preferential basis to Tata Sons at Rs 53 apiece. This will help raise Rs 2,600 crore, which is likely to be used for debt reduction. While the preferential issue is at premium to current ...