Century Textiles surges 15%, hits record high on robust Q1 results

-
ALSO READ
Century Plyboards rallies 24% in 3 days; stock nears record high
Market Ahead, Feb 1: Top factors that could guide markets this week
Stocks to watch: Affle India, BEML, RIL, auto stocks, RailTel, IOC, Vedanta
Textiles stocks in demand; Vardhman, Siyaram Silk, RSWM hit 52-week highs
I predict that the 21st century is going to be Indian century: Jeff Bezos
-
Shares of Century Textiles and Industries moved higher by 15 per cent to Rs 783.80, also its record high on the BSE in intra-day trade on Wednesday after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 25 crore for the quarter ended June 2021 (Q1FY22), on the back of strong operational performance. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 36 crore in Q1FY21.
The stock rebound 17 per cent from its intra-day low of Rs 668.85 to surpass its previous high of Rs 736 touched on July 19, 2021. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.44 per cent or 233 points at 52,346 points around 02:55 pm.
Net sales during the quarter saw a significant growth of 111 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at Rs 832 crore, against Rs 394 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) saw a substantial jump of 289 per cent YoY to Rs 117 crore as compared to the same quarter in FY21.
The manufacturing businesses, in particular, witnessed a strong turnaround on the back of continuous drive towards product innovation, customer centricity and better financial management, the company said.
The pulp & paper business performed well in the quarter due to strong demand from tissue and board segments. The textiles business saw a major turnaround supported by strong demand in the bed linen segment. The real estate business posted a significant jump in collections along with steady leasing income.
On the outlook, the management said the upcoming festive season should introduce a new normal for the textile segment. The business is expected to accelerate between August to December this year, in both the domestic as well as export markets.
Considering the present economic environment and the uncertainty over the third wave, the short to medium-term outlook for the Indian paper industry appears to be volatile. "WPP will face some challenges till the educational institutions, offices etc, reopen. The packaging board segment is likely to see sustained high demand going forward. An increase in tissue per capita consumption is expected due to rising health and hygiene awareness," it said.
As regards the real estate segment, the management said economic activity is expected to gain momentum over the coming quarters, led by favourable monetary conditions, abundant liquidity, and optimism from the vaccine rollout. Changes brought forward by the pandemic in terms of sales, digitisation and predisposition towards branded developers would accelerate the growth of the sector, it said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU