CESC trades ex-date for demerger; stock gain 5%

Shares of have moved higher by 5% to Rs 704 per share on the in an otherwise range-bound market on Tuesday. The stock turned ex-date for of non-power investments into new companies. transferred the retail undertaking business into and of the IT undertaking into

The company has fixed October 31, 2018, as the record date for the purpose of determining the eligible shareholders of the company entitled to receive the said equity shares of RP-SG Retail and RP-SG Business Process Services.

Each existing shareholder of CESC, for every 10 of his holding, will be allotted an additional 6 shares of Rs 5 each in new Retail and additional 2 shares of Rs 10 each in the Venture Company.

“The above restructuring will result in benefits for all shareholders. It will allow unlocking value for the investors, give a focused management attention to each of the verticals to pursue respective growth plans and allow the new entities to take advantage of the market values of retail, FMCG and IT business,” said in a statement.

At 01:14 PM; the CESC was trading 4% higher at Rs 696 on the BSE, as compared to 0.10% decline in the S&P Sensex. A combined 2.72 million equity shares changed hands on the counter on the and so far.