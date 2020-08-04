Change in assets under management, a near-term challenge for AMCs

The stocks of two listed asset management companies (AMCs) – HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) and Nippon Life India Asset Management Company (Nippon AMC) – have underperformed the broader market in the last one month. While the AMCs’ stocks shed upto 16 per cent over a last month, the BSE Sensex was up around 5 per cent during the same period.

A negative impact of the change in assets under management or AUM mix on AMCs’ top-line and earnings is hurting investor interest in these stocks apart from lower equity inflows. In the current Covid-19 scenario, ...