Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Chart: 15 stocks in Nifty 500 continue to rise despite volatile sentiment

Volumes spurt were significantly higher during strong positive closes than during negative sessions.

Topics
Max Financial Services | Swan Energy | Buzzing stocks

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Stock trading with strong positive bias

Despite the stock market undergoing severe volatility, 14 stocks in Nifty 500 clinched over 10 per cent gains so far in the January 2023. Max Financial Services, Persistent Systems, Swan Energy, Hindustan Copper, and Rajesh Exports are the top gainers surging 25 per cent, 18 per cent, 17 per cent, 16 per cent and 15.50 per cent, respectively.

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 11:10 IST

