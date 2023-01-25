Chart: 15 stocks in Nifty 500 continue to rise despite volatile sentiment

Despite the stock market undergoing severe volatility, 14 stocks in Nifty 500 clinched over 10 per cent gains so far in the January 2023. Max Financial Services, Persistent Systems, Swan Energy, Hindustan Copper, and Rajesh Exports are the top gainers surging 25 per cent, 18 per cent, 17 per cent, 16 per cent and 15.50 per cent, respectively.