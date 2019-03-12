JUST IN
Chart Check: 87 stocks in Nifty F&O segment are still trading below 200-DMA

The recent rise in the indices has led to a steep rise in many stocks. Scrips such as Ujjivan Financial Services and Allahabad Bank have spurted 20 per cent.

Abdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

The futures & options (F&O) segment of the Nifty50 index comprises approximately 203 stocks, considering changes based on the ban period. The recent rise in the indices has led to a steep rise in many stocks. Scrips such as Ujjivan Financial Services and Allahabad Bank have spurted 20 per cent. Other major stocks, too, have risen approximately 12-14 per cent, taking support above 200-day moving average (DMA).

However, there are a few stocks still short of investor’s attention. Chart shows as many as 87 stocks are trading below their 200-DMA. Among them, Adani Ports, Ajanta Pharma, Amara Raja Batteries, Cadila Healthcare, Ceat and few others are trading below zero line on moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator. The moment a stock crosses zero line, higher volatility can be seen with a price rise. Traders look for such opportunities to build strategies to gain a profitable trade.

Stocks like Adani Ports, Bank of Baroda, Bharat Electronics, DLF, Escorts, GSFC, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, IDFC, IFCI, Indian Bank, L&T Finance Holdings, MFSL, Nestle India, ONGC, and Tata Power are trading near their 200 -DMA.

As these stocks climb 200-DMA, more participation is expected to lift the prices. The strong participation of these stocks will take indices to a newer level in short time. Every stock caters to index formation, any upside will not only help index to scale higher level but will also induce a sense of optimism.

Stocks trading above 200-DMA shows the positive mood of the investors, which in turn, results in profitable trades. It adds volumes to the stocks generating liquidity and supports the underline trend. Such stocks have always witnessed buying in corrective phase from a bigger perspective.

Stock trading below 200 DMA in F&O Segment

Stock Code Stock Name Stock Code Stock Name
ADANIPORTS Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. JPASSOCIAT Jaiprakash Associates Ltd.
AJANTPHARM Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Ltd. JSWSTEEL JSW Steel Ltd.
AMARAJABAT Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. BSOFT Birlasoft Ltd
APOLLOTYRE Apollo Tyres Ltd. KSCL Kaveri Seed Company Ltd.
ARVIND Arvind Ltd L&TFH L&T Finance Holdings Ltd.
ASHOKLEY Ashok Leyland Ltd. LUPIN Lupin Ltd.
BALKRISIND Balkrishna Industries Ltd. M&M Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
BANKBARODA Bank of Baroda MARUTI Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
BEL Bharat Electronics Ltd. MCDOWELL-N United Spirits Ltd.
BHARATFIN Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd MFSL Max Financial Services Ltd.
BHARATFORG Bharat Forge Ltd. MOTHERSUMI Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd.
CADILAHC Cadila Healthcare Ltd. MRF MRF Ltd.
CEATLTD Ceat Ltd. MRPL Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd.
CGPOWER CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. NATIONALUM National Aluminium Co. Ltd.
CHENNPETRO Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. NBCC NBCC (India) Ltd.
CIPLA Cipla Ltd. NESTLEIND Nestle India Ltd
COALINDIA Coal India Ltd. OFSS Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd.
CONCOR Container Corporation of India Ltd. OIL Oil India Ltd.
DHFL Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. ONGC Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.
DISHTV Dish TV India Ltd. PAGEIND Page Industries Ltd.
DLF DLF Ltd. PCJEWELLER PC Jeweller Ltd.
EICHERMOT Eicher Motors Ltd. RCOM Reliance Communications Ltd.
ESCORTS Escorts Ltd. RELCAPITAL Reliance Capital Ltd.
EXIDEIND Exide Industries Ltd. RELINFRA Reliance Infrastructure Ltd.
GODREJCP Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. RPOWER Reliance Power Ltd.
GODREJIND Godrej Industries Ltd. SAIL Steel Authority of India Ltd.
GRASIM Grasim Industries Ltd. SOUTHBANK South Indian Bank Ltd.
GSFC Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. SREINFRA SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd.
HEROMOTOCO Hero MotoCorp Ltd. SUNPHARMA Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
HEXAWARE Hexaware Technologies Ltd. SUNTV Sun TV Network Ltd.
HINDALCO Hindalco Industries Ltd. TATACHEM Tata Chemicals Ltd.
IBULHSGFIN Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. TATAELXSI Tata Elxsi Ltd.
ICICIPRULI ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd. TATAGLOBAL Tata Global Beverages Ltd.
IDBI IDBI Bank Ltd. TATAMOTORS Tata Motors Ltd.
IDEA Vodafone Idea Ltd. TATAMTRDVR Tata Motors Ltd DVR
IDFC IDFC Ltd. TATAPOWER Tata Power Co. Ltd.
IFCI IFCI Ltd. TATASTEEL Tata Steel Ltd.
INDIANB Indian Bank TV18BRDCST TV18 Broadcast Ltd.
INDUSINDBK IndusInd Bank Ltd. TVSMOTOR TVS Motor Company Ltd.
INFIBEAM Infibeam Avenues Ltd. VEDL Vedanta Ltd.
IRB IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. WOCKPHARMA Wockhardt Ltd.
JETAIRWAYS Jet Airways (India) Ltd. YESBANK Yes Bank Ltd.
JINDALSTEL Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. ZEEL Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.
JISLJALEQS Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

First Published: Tue, March 12 2019. 10:21 IST

