Chart Check: 87 stocks in Nifty F&O segment are still trading below 200-DMA

The futures & options (F&O) segment of the Nifty50 index comprises approximately 203 stocks, considering changes based on the ban period. The recent rise in the indices has led to a steep rise in many stocks. Scrips such as and have spurted 20 per cent. Other major stocks, too, have risen approximately 12-14 per cent, taking support above 200-day moving average (DMA).

However, there are a few stocks still short of investor’s attention. Chart shows as many as 87 stocks are trading below their 200-DMA. Among them, Adani Ports, Ajanta Pharma, Amara Raja Batteries, Cadila Healthcare, and few others are trading below zero line on moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator. The moment a stock crosses zero line, higher volatility can be seen with a price rise. Traders look for such opportunities to build strategies to gain a profitable trade.

Stocks like Adani Ports, Bank of Baroda, Bharat Electronics, DLF, Escorts, GSFC, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, IDFC, IFCI, Indian Bank, L&T Finance Holdings, MFSL, Nestle India, ONGC, and Tata Power are trading near their 200 -DMA.

As these stocks climb 200-DMA, more participation is expected to lift the prices. The strong participation of these stocks will take indices to a newer level in short time. Every stock caters to index formation, any upside will not only help index to scale higher level but will also induce a sense of optimism.

Stocks trading above 200-DMA shows the positive mood of the investors, which in turn, results in profitable trades. It adds volumes to the stocks generating liquidity and supports the underline trend. Such stocks have always witnessed buying in corrective phase from a bigger perspective.

