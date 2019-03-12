Chart Check: 87 stocks in Nifty F&O segment are still trading below 200-DMA

-
The futures & options (F&O) segment of the Nifty50 index comprises approximately 203 stocks, considering changes based on the ban period. The recent rise in the indices has led to a steep rise in many stocks. Scrips such as Ujjivan Financial Services and Allahabad Bank have spurted 20 per cent. Other major stocks, too, have risen approximately 12-14 per cent, taking support above 200-day moving average (DMA).
However, there are a few stocks still short of investor’s attention. Chart shows as many as 87 stocks are trading below their 200-DMA. Among them, Adani Ports, Ajanta Pharma, Amara Raja Batteries, Cadila Healthcare, Ceat and few others are trading below zero line on moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator. The moment a stock crosses zero line, higher volatility can be seen with a price rise. Traders look for such opportunities to build strategies to gain a profitable trade.
Stocks like Adani Ports, Bank of Baroda, Bharat Electronics, DLF, Escorts, GSFC, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, IDFC, IFCI, Indian Bank, L&T Finance Holdings, MFSL, Nestle India, ONGC, and Tata Power are trading near their 200 -DMA.
As these stocks climb 200-DMA, more participation is expected to lift the prices. The strong participation of these stocks will take indices to a newer level in short time. Every stock caters to index formation, any upside will not only help index to scale higher level but will also induce a sense of optimism.
Stocks trading above 200-DMA shows the positive mood of the investors, which in turn, results in profitable trades. It adds volumes to the stocks generating liquidity and supports the underline trend. Such stocks have always witnessed buying in corrective phase from a bigger perspective.
Stock trading below 200 DMA in F&O Segment
|Stock Code
|Stock Name
|Stock Code
|Stock Name
|ADANIPORTS
|Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd.
|JPASSOCIAT
|Jaiprakash Associates Ltd.
|AJANTPHARM
|Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|JSWSTEEL
|JSW Steel Ltd.
|AMARAJABAT
|Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.
|BSOFT
|Birlasoft Ltd
|APOLLOTYRE
|Apollo Tyres Ltd.
|KSCL
|Kaveri Seed Company Ltd.
|ARVIND
|Arvind Ltd
|L&TFH
|L&T Finance Holdings Ltd.
|ASHOKLEY
|Ashok Leyland Ltd.
|LUPIN
|Lupin Ltd.
|BALKRISIND
|Balkrishna Industries Ltd.
|M&M
|Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
|BANKBARODA
|Bank of Baroda
|MARUTI
|Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
|BEL
|Bharat Electronics Ltd.
|MCDOWELL-N
|United Spirits Ltd.
|BHARATFIN
|Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd
|MFSL
|Max Financial Services Ltd.
|BHARATFORG
|Bharat Forge Ltd.
|MOTHERSUMI
|Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd.
|CADILAHC
|Cadila Healthcare Ltd.
|MRF
|MRF Ltd.
|CEATLTD
|Ceat Ltd.
|MRPL
|Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd.
|CGPOWER
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.
|NATIONALUM
|National Aluminium Co. Ltd.
|CHENNPETRO
|Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
|NBCC
|NBCC (India) Ltd.
|CIPLA
|Cipla Ltd.
|NESTLEIND
|Nestle India Ltd
|COALINDIA
|Coal India Ltd.
|OFSS
|Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd.
|CONCOR
|Container Corporation of India Ltd.
|OIL
|Oil India Ltd.
|DHFL
|Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.
|ONGC
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.
|DISHTV
|Dish TV India Ltd.
|PAGEIND
|Page Industries Ltd.
|DLF
|DLF Ltd.
|PCJEWELLER
|PC Jeweller Ltd.
|EICHERMOT
|Eicher Motors Ltd.
|RCOM
|Reliance Communications Ltd.
|ESCORTS
|Escorts Ltd.
|RELCAPITAL
|Reliance Capital Ltd.
|EXIDEIND
|Exide Industries Ltd.
|RELINFRA
|Reliance Infrastructure Ltd.
|GODREJCP
|Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
|RPOWER
|Reliance Power Ltd.
|GODREJIND
|Godrej Industries Ltd.
|SAIL
|Steel Authority of India Ltd.
|GRASIM
|Grasim Industries Ltd.
|SOUTHBANK
|South Indian Bank Ltd.
|GSFC
|Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.
|SREINFRA
|SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd.
|HEROMOTOCO
|Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
|SUNPHARMA
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
|HEXAWARE
|Hexaware Technologies Ltd.
|SUNTV
|Sun TV Network Ltd.
|HINDALCO
|Hindalco Industries Ltd.
|TATACHEM
|Tata Chemicals Ltd.
|IBULHSGFIN
|Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd.
|TATAELXSI
|Tata Elxsi Ltd.
|ICICIPRULI
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd.
|TATAGLOBAL
|Tata Global Beverages Ltd.
|IDBI
|IDBI Bank Ltd.
|TATAMOTORS
|Tata Motors Ltd.
|IDEA
|Vodafone Idea Ltd.
|TATAMTRDVR
|Tata Motors Ltd DVR
|IDFC
|IDFC Ltd.
|TATAPOWER
|Tata Power Co. Ltd.
|IFCI
|IFCI Ltd.
|TATASTEEL
|Tata Steel Ltd.
|INDIANB
|Indian Bank
|TV18BRDCST
|TV18 Broadcast Ltd.
|INDUSINDBK
|IndusInd Bank Ltd.
|TVSMOTOR
|TVS Motor Company Ltd.
|INFIBEAM
|Infibeam Avenues Ltd.
|VEDL
|Vedanta Ltd.
|IRB
|IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd.
|WOCKPHARMA
|Wockhardt Ltd.
|JETAIRWAYS
|Jet Airways (India) Ltd.
|YESBANK
|Yes Bank Ltd.
|JINDALSTEL
|Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.
|ZEEL
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.
|JISLJALEQS
|Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.
