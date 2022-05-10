Chart check: Here's why Mehul Kothari recommends buying Axis Bank, TCS

-
BUY
AXIS BANK
TARGET: Rs 715
STOP LOSS: Rs 630
In the past few sessions, we witnessed a massive corrective move in AXIS BANK where the stock turned from Rs 800 mark and is now trading near Rs 650 level. The zone of 650 – 630 has acted as a reversal zone for the stock more than thrice in the past one year.
The zone coincides with the placement of its 200 week’s moving average. Thus, traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 663 - 657 with a stop loss of Rs 630 for an upside target of Rs 715 in the coming 1 – 3 weeks.
BUY
TCS
TARGET: Rs 3,650
STOP LOSS: Rs 3,300
Even TCS has been in a corrective mode since quite some time and recently it came down from the peak of Rs 3,800 towards the low of Rs 3,350. At this point in time, the stock is trading near its multiple support level of Rs 3350. This level has acted as a strong demand zone for the stock since October 2021.
In addition, we are witnessing a positive divergence in daily RSI which indicates possibility of reversal. Thus we advise traders to go long in the stock in the range of Rs 3,450 – 3,400 with a stop loss of Rs 3,300 for an upside target of Rs 3,650 in the next 1 – 3 months.
(Mehul Kothari - AVP – Technical Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal).
