Chart check: SBI rallies 7% post Q2 result. Is the rally sustainable?

-
ALSO READ
Stock picks by Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking: Buy SBI Life, Wipro
SBI open to global partnership for resolution of stressed assets: Chairman
SBI Cards hits new high since listing; stock rallies 73% from March-low
Nifty could consolidate between 11,900 and 12,050 in short term: HDFC Sec
SBI shares surge 7% after healthy September quarter numbers
-
Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) advanced around 7 per cent to Rs 221 apiece on the BSE in the morning deals on Thursday, a day after the company posted healthy numbers for the quarter ended September 2020.
The state-owned lender on Wednesday posted a 51.88 per cent growth in net profit for the second quarter ended September 2020 (Q2FY21). Its profit after tax, on a standalone basis, rose to Rs 4,574 crore in Q2FY21 from Rs 3,012 crore in Q2FY20 on the back of a steady rise in net interest income and a dip in provisions for bad loans. Net profit for Q1FY21 was Rs 4,189 crore. READ MORE
Most analysts, post Q2 results, are of the belief that the earnings normalisation cycle for SBI has begun as the uncertainty brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic is receding significantly. "SBI’s operating profit is stable owing to a higher NIM (strong deposits growth and lower interest income reversals) and steady loan offtake (up 7 per cent YoY). One-offs in employee costs tempered profitability, and normalisation is expected from next quarter.
Armed with a strong franchise, not to mention slackened competition, the bank aims to build up business through loan market share gain," wrote Santanu Chakrabarti, an analyst tracking the company at Edelweiss Securities in a co-authored November 4 report with Prakhar Agarwal and Anisha Khandelwal.
Lenders in the world’s second-most populous country -- like others globally -- have been hit hard after a nationwide lockdown forced businesses to close, impacting demand for credit and borrowers’ ability to repay.
SBI, which accounts for more than a fifth of loans in India’s banking sector, is a key indicator of the health of the country’s economy that’s set for a historic contraction this financial year. READ ABOUT IT HEREHere's how the stock looks on the technical parameters. As this counter has crossed its 200-day moving average (DMA) placed at Rs 211 levels, the outlook has become highly optimistic and the stock can move up in the days ahead. That said, the stock needs to hold the gap-up it witnessed today. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has crossed the zero line upward indicating a positive direction with momentum staying upward, as per the daily chart. A moving average breakout supported with MACD suggests a “confirming upward” trend for the coming sessions. With a steep jump in the Relative Strength Index (RSI), the stock price is ready for a surge in the direction of Rs 250 to Rs 265 levels over the medium-term. A positive crossover on RSI with value crossing 60 mark, having strong volumes clearly illustrates a bullish view of market participants. On the downside, the support stays at Rs 206 on a closing basis. The medium-term outlook looks promising till the counter manages to hold above the 100-DMA, placed at Rs 194 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU