DLF, India Cements among 7 stocks that are set to rally 10%, shows MACD

The moving averages have always helped in identifying the trend of the stocks, whether it is simple moving average (SMA) or exponential moving average (EMA). Generally, averages are plot on the price charts; however, rigorous studies have helped to discover an indicator for appropriate utilisation.

Moving average convergence divergence (MACD) uses two moving averages, 26-period exponential moving average (EMA) is subtracted from 12-period (EMA) resulting in a MACD line. To identify the potential trigger for buy and sell, a nine-period EMA is plotted on the MACD known as Signal Line. A ...