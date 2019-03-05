Charticle: FII, DII ownership trends for December quarter in 6 charts

Equity benchmarks S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty50 remained subdued in the third quarter (October-December period) of financial year 2018-19 (FY18-19), owing to a slew of unfavourable factors such as sharp fall in rupee against the US dollar, surge in crude oil prices and sell-off in NBFCs triggered by IL&FS crisis.

The 30-share index Sensex shed 1.25 per cent during the period, while the 50-share index of National Stock Exchange (NSE) slipped 1.32 per cent, data fetched from ACE Equity shows.

FIIs' (foreign institutional investors) holdings in the Nifty50 pack, however, increased during the period sequentially, but on year-on-year (YoY) basis, the numbers dropped. According to a recent report by Nomura, holdings increased to 24.4 per cent for the December 2018 quarter, against 24.2 per cent in the previous quarter (June-September).

On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DII) holdings increased to 14.1 per cent, as compared to a 13.4 per cent in the previous quarter and rose from 12.7 per cent in the corresponding quarter of the last year.

Here's a look at in which stocks/sectors FIIs and DIIs increased/decreased their holdings during December quarter



Ownership trends in Nifty stocks

Top five where increased their holdings against September quarter include Dr Reddy’s Lab, GAIL, Indusind Bank, Bharti Infra and Hero MotoCorp.

Stocks where decreased their holdings include YES Bank, Grasim Industries, BPCL, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank.





The top five stocks in which holdings increased in the Dec 2018 quarter vs the Sept 2018 quarter were: Coal India, Axis Bank, NTPC, IOCL and BPCL. On the contrary, top five stocks in which holdings decreased were: GAIL, Dr Reddy’s Lab, YES Bank, Bharti Infratel and Asian Paints to.

Ownership trends in Nifty Midcap index



Sector-wise ownership trends

Financials: In the financial space, decreased to 37.1 per cent from 37.7 per cent in the past quarter and were down from 38.5 per cent a year back. ownership increased to 16.1 per cent from 15.1 per cent in the past quarter.

IT: decreased to 21.4 per cent from 21.7 per cent in the past quarter and rose from 21.3 per cent a year ago. DII ownership also increased to 10.7 per cent from 10.4 per cent in the past quarter.

FMCG: FII holdings decreased to 16.2 per cent vs 16.3 per cent in the past quarter, and decreased from 17.1 per cent a year ago. DII ownership decreased to 12.9 per cent from the past quarter of 13.5 per cent.

Metals: FII holdings decreased to 10.6 per cent, vs 10.8 per cent in the past quarter. DII ownership increased to 12.0 per cent from 10.9 per cent in the past quarter.