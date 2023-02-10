JUST IN
Charts suggest Nifty Energy index could bounce back, says Ravi Nathani
Grasim, UltraTech: Cement stocks eye up to 10% upside on GST review
Here's why Ravi Nathani is bullish on Nifty 50 index in the near-term
Repo Rate Hike: Banking stocks may see sell-off if index stays under 42K
Traders can adopt sell-on-rise strategy for FMCG, auto shares: Ravi Nathani
Here's why Vinay Rajani is bullish on Dr Reddy's, Oracle Financial Services
Technical chart: Is this the right time to buy Vodafone Idea shares?
Here's what Ravi Nathani recommends on the financial sector
Mehul Kothari suggests going long on Bajaj Finance, Aditya Birla Fashion
Britannia, ITC: Bet on FMCG stocks as index poised to record historic peak
You are here: Home » Markets Â» Market Technicals Â» Daily Technical
Stocks of Adani Group remain in MSCI indices after quarterly review
icon-arrow-left
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals tepid start; Adani stocks remain in MSCI
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Charts suggest Nifty Energy index could bounce back, says Ravi Nathani

According to the technical analyst, in the past four days, the Nifty Energy index appears to be encountering resistance at 22,650, and a violation of this level could signal the start of accumulation

Topics
Market technicals | stocks technical analysis | technical analysis

Ravi Nathani  |  Mumbai 

Markets, bulls, bears, stocks, trading, technicals, market technical, technical analysis

Nifty Energy
Last close: 22,499.75

Given the current market conditions and the recent sharp correction experienced by the Nifty Energy index, it is projected that the index is preparing for a technical bounce. This, thereby, could result in a potential rally that could take the index up to 24,550.

Observing the trend over the past four trading sessions, the index appears to be encountering resistance at 22,650, and a violation of this level could signal the start of accumulation.

In light of these observations, the recommended trading strategy for traders is to accumulate the index at lower levels. This will enable traders to capitalise on the potential technical bounce and generate profits accordingly.

No Trade Zone: 22,555 – 22,455

Expected Intraday Resistance: 22,600 – 22,675 - 22,800

Expected Intraday Support: 22365 – 22,275 – 22,050

Nifty Commodities
Last close: 5,563.65

As the index trades at 55,63.65, the near-term trend appears to be downward. However, the recent sharp correction has confined the index to a trading range.

If the index manages to trade above 5,490, there is a possibility of a pullback, as this level would serve as crucial support for the bulls in the near-term. On the other hand, if the index falls below 5,490, it could find support around 5,325, which would provide an opportunity for investors to accumulate this index and its constituents.

Given this, the best trading strategy would be to take a calculated risk by buying at the current market price with a stop loss of 5,490 for traders with higher risk appetite or to wait for the correction to conclude and then accumulate at around 5,325 levels for investors with lower risk appetite.

No Trade Zone: 5,550 – 5,575

Expected Intraday Resistance: 5,595 – 5,620 - 5,675

Expected Intraday Support: 5,536 – 5,510 - 5,470

(Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views expressed are personal).

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Market technicals

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 07:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.