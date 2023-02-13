JUST IN
Charts suggest positive breakout likely for Nifty IT index: Ravi Nathani
M&M Finance, Blue Star: Trading strategies for 5 highly overbought stocks
Here's why Mehul Kothari recommends to Buy ABFRL, EaseMyTrip
Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities suggests Bull Spread strategy on IGL
Charts suggest Nifty Energy index could bounce back, says Ravi Nathani
Grasim, UltraTech: Cement stocks eye up to 10% upside on GST review
Here's why Ravi Nathani is bullish on Nifty 50 index in the near-term
Repo Rate Hike: Banking stocks may see sell-off if index stays under 42K
Traders can adopt sell-on-rise strategy for FMCG, auto shares: Ravi Nathani
Here's why Vinay Rajani is bullish on Dr Reddy's, Oracle Financial Services
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical
Stocks to watch: M&M, Nykaa, SAIL, Sun Pharma, NALCO, Oil India, Tata Steel
icon-arrow-left
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty hints weak start; January inflation report eyed
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Charts suggest positive breakout likely for Nifty IT index: Ravi Nathani

According to the technical analyst, since the Nifty IT index trades at 30,870.20, it is on the verge of a positive breakout as it hovers near the key level of 31,255

Topics
Market technicals | stocks technical analysis | Nifty 50

Ravi Nathani  |  Mumbai 

Trading

Nifty 50
Last close: 17,856.50

The Nifty 50 index, which currently trades around 17,856.5 levels exhibited a flat performance on a weekly basis, with a mere 2-point gain compared to the previous week.

In terms of technical analysis, the index has a strong support level at 17,475, and if it closes below this level, it would signal a negative breakout and result in underperformance in the short term.

Therefore, it is imperative for all long positions to maintain a stop loss on a closing basis below 17,475, as a violation of this level would lead to the index finding support directly at 16,600.

On the other hand, the index has a stiff resistance level at around 18,000, and if it closes above this level, it would indicate a positive breakout and the index would find its next resistance at 18,300. In this scenario, the most suitable trading strategy for all traders would be to buy on dips near the support levels with a strict stop loss on a closing basis of 17,475.

Nifty Bank
Last close: 41,559.40

As per charts, the Nifty Bank index is manifesting a pattern of sideways correction with a negative bias. This is evidenced by the channel it has formed with lower tops and lower bottoms on its weekly chart, with the range of 42,500 on the higher side and 39,600 on the lower end.

Until a violation of this range occurs, it can be anticipated that the index will continue to fluctuate within this boundary. This pattern is characterized by a tendency to bounce back to the higher side of the range when it reaches the lower side and to correct sharply when it reaches the upper end, with support found at the lower end once again.

In light of these observations, it is advised that traders adopt a strategy of being buyers when the market is at a lower level and book profits when it approaches the upper end, followed by initiating fresh shorts and vice versa.

Nifty IT
Last close: 30,870.20

As the index trades at 30,870.20, it is on the verge of a positive breakout as it hovers near the key level of 31,255.

A close above this level would signal a bullish trend, with traders having the potential to reap significant rewards in the form of a sharp rally in the index and its constituents.

The expected resistance levels for this rally are 32,800 and 34,350, providing traders with potential targets to aim for. It is recommended that traders adopt a bullish stance by buying the index above 31,255, while maintaining a strict stop loss of 29,800 to mitigate potential risks.

(Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views expressed are personal).

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Market technicals

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 07:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.