Chemcon, CAMS gain on trading debut, continuing listing day trend

-
ALSO READ
Chemcon Speciality freezes at 20% lower circuit after stellar debut
Chemcon IPO: How momentum in the pharma sector is positive for the company
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals, CAMS IPO: Check allotment status here
Chemcon IPO subscribed 149 times, CAMS 47 times as offers conclude
CAMS, Chemcon Specialty Chemicals IPOs to hit market on September 21
-
Shares of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals and Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) surged on trading debut Thursday. Chemcon gained as much as 143 per cent to Rs 743.8 over its issue price of Rs 306 per share. The stock, however, come off more than 20 per cent from the highs to end at Rs 585, still logging a gain of 91 per cent on day one.
Shares of CAMS ended at Rs 1401.6, with a gain of 14 per cent over its issue price of Rs 1,230. The stock touched intra-day high of Rs 1,550 on the BSE, where it listed.
Both Chemcon and CAMS extended the good listing day performance seen over the past one month. Previously, listings of Route Mobile, Happiest Minds and Rossari Biotech have generated stellar returns for investors.
Chemcon’s Rs 318-crore IPO was subscribed nearly 150 times, while the Rs 2,244-crore IPO of CAMS was subscribed 47 times.
CAMS is India’s leading mutual fund registrar and transfer agency. It provides backend support to the country’s Rs 27-trillion mutual fund industry. Chemcon is a manufacturer of pharmaceutical chemicals.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU