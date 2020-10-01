Chemcon Speciality makes strong debut, lists at 115% premium to issue price

-
At 10:01 am, the stock was trading at Rs 669, up 97 per cent against its issue price. The stock has touched a high of Rs 743.80 and low of Rs 650, so far. Around 299,000 million shares have changed hands on the counter on the BSE.
The Rs 318 crore initial public offering (IPO) of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals had received robust response from the investors. The issue was over-subscribed by 47 times. The portion of share sale reserved for retail investors was subscribed 41 times, while those reserved for non-institutional investors and qualified institutional buyers were subscribed 113 and 449 times, respectively, data available on the exchanges showed.
Chemcon is present into HMDS (hexamethyldisilazane), CMIC (chloromethyl isopropyl carbonate) and Oil field chemicals. Since, China being the largest player into HMDS and CMIC with total capacity to the tune of 50-60 per cent of the global market, it is one of the major exporter of these two chemicals across the world. India also imports to the tune of around 40 per cent of HMDS (Demand of ~4000 MT) and 60 per cent of CMIC (Demand of 2530 MT), which majorly comes from China.
Post Covid-19, there has been anti-china sentiments across the world, which we expect to benefit Chemcon given that it has already expanded capacity for HMDS and likely to increase capacity for CMIC in the coming time. It is evident that the company could likely to capture import share in the years to come in a view that it maintains pricing dynamics in line with the Chinese players, analysts at ICICI Securities said in an IPO note.
"Since CMIS goes into Tenofovir and with expectations of better growth outlook from the aforementioned drug over the period, one can expect better growth outlook for the company. Further, increase in the capacity for both HMDS and CMIS by Chemcon, one should expect pharma chemical business revenue to be more tilted to the group revenue ahead and thereby the operational performance," the brokerage firm said.
