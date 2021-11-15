China's central bank injects 1 tn yuan via medium-term loans, same rates

-
China's central bank injected funds through medium-term loans into the financial system on Monday, while keeping the interest rate unchanged for the 19th month in a row.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it was keeping the rate on 1 trillion yuan ($156.77 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to some financial institutions steady at 2.95% from previous operations.
The PBOC added that the operation was a rollover of the same amount of MLF loans maturing in November, including 800 billion yuan worth of such loans expiring on Tuesday and another 200 billion yuan of MLFs due on Nov. 30.
The central bank also injected another 10 billion yuan worth of seven-day reverse repurchase agreements into the banking system on the day, compared with 100 billion yuan worth of such notes due on Monday.
