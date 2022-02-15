Cipla slips 5% as 2.5% equity change hands on the BSE

Shares of slipped 5 per cent to Rs 910 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade after more than 2 per cent of the total equity of pharmaceutical company changed hands via block deal.

At 09:15 am; around 20.7 million equity shares representing 2.57 per cent of total equity of changed hands on the BSE, the exchange data showed. The name of the buyers and sellers are not immediately ascertained.

At 09:21 am; traded 4 per cent lower at Rs 918.25, as compared to 0.67 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The stock had hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,005 on September 29, 2021.

According to media reports, promoters of Cipla, Yusuf Khwaja Hamied and Mustafa Khwaja Hamied, were to sell up to 2.5 per cent of their stake in the company through a block deals that could fetch about Rs 1,850 crore.

As on December 31, 2021, Yusuf Khwaja Hamied held 20.43 per cent stake, while Mustafa Khwaja Hamied held 4.31 per cent holding in Cipla, the shareholding pattern data showed. Cipla promoters held total 36.1 per cent stake in the company. After this deal, their holding will come down to about 33.6 per cent.

According to the terms of the deal, Yusuf Khwaja Hamied and Mustafa Khwaja Hamied, part of Cipla’s promoter group, are selling these shares. The base deal size is of about 16 million shares, representing about 2 per cent of the company’s equity. The sellers also have the option to offload another 4.03 million shares (about 0.5 per cent equity); in case there are strong demands from the prospective buyers, who are all institutional investors, the Times of India report suggested.