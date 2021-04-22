Cloud on banking stocks on NPA concerns amid second wave of pandemic

The second wave of the pandemic has put a cloud on the performance of banking stocks owing to the possibility of a rise in non-performing assets and projections of lower economic growth. The Nifty Bank index has come off 15 per cent from its peak in February, underperforming the benchmark Nifty which is down 6 per cent.

There could be a sharper selloff, especially from institutional investors, if the current covid-19 situation continues for the next month or two. And while PSU banks have borne the brunt of the fall so far, private sector banks could also slide substantially this ...