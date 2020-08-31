Cloud over banks, NBFC stocks as moratorium ends and NPA concerns weigh

A cloud of uncertainty hangs over the outlook on banking and non-banking financial stocks (NBFC) amid the indecision over extending the moratorium period. On Monday, the Bank Nifty index fell 3.14 per cent, while the Nifty Financial Services index declined 2.83 per cent.

In comparison, the benchmark Nifty fell 2.23 per cent. Banking stocks, on average, have gained 45 per cent from March 23 lows, while the NBFC pack has risen 55 per cent. Excess liquidity has made its way into beaten-down banks and financial services firms in the past two months on hopes that the asset quality ...