CMS Info Systems debuts on a listless note, stock trades near issue price

CMS Info Systems debuted on a mildly positive note in an otherwise firm market. The stock was listed at Rs 218.50 on the BSE - a 1.2 per cent premium to its issue price of Rs 216 per share.

As of 10:07 am, the stock had hit a high of Rs 226.60, and a low of Rs 215.55 on the BSE. The stock quoted almost flat at Rs 216.70 with volumes of around 5.75 lakh shares. Meanwhile, the BSE benchmark index, the Sensex was up 0.7 per cent at 58,224.

"With the government's focus on digital payments, we believe that the availability and use of cash could further decline, which could adversely affect the business activities of the company. The got listed at Rs 220.20 against the issue price of Rs 216 with a premium of 1.94%. The investors who got the allotment can keep a strict Stop Loss of Rs 200 while we recommend investors to invest in the other business with high growth potential.", said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

CMS Info Systems had received lukewarm respone from investors, with the share sale subscribed 1.95 times. The retail investors quota was subscribed 2.15 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and Non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 1.98 times and 1.45 times, respectively.

The Rs 1,100 crore was a complete offer for sale by the promoter Sion Investment Holdings, an affiliate of Baring Private Equity Asia.

The company is one of the largest cash management companies in India, in terms of number of ATM points and the number of retail pick-up points as of March 2021. It is also one of the largest ATM cash management companies worldwide based on the number of ATM points as of FY21.

For the fiscal year ended March 2021, the company had reported a 25.1 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 168.52 crore as against Rs 134.70 crore in FY20. Total income, however, was down 5.6 per cent at Rs 1,306.09 crore from Rs 1,383.24 crore.