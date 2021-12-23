CMS Info Systems IPO subscribed 1.95 times on last day of offer

-
ALSO READ
Cash will always grow, is linked to economic growth: CMS Info Systems chief
CMS Info Systems IPO subscribed 42% on first day of the issue
CMS Info Systems subscribed 52%, Asianet files for Rs 765-crore IPO
Policybazaar raises Rs 2,569 cr from anchor investors at Rs 980 per share
Decoded: Who are anchor investors and what role do they play in IPOs?
-
The initial public offering (IPO) of CMS Info Systems was subscribed 1.95x on Thursday — the concluding day of the issue. The institutional portion was subscribed nearly 2x.
The portion reserved for wealthy investors was subscribed 1.45x; the retail portion 2.15x.
On Monday, the company raised Rs 330 crore from anchor investors. Goldman Sachs, Nomura, and BNP Paribas were among the investors who participated in the anchor allotment.
CMS Info Systems had priced its IPO between Rs 205 and Rs 216 per equity share. The Rs 1,100-crore IPO was entirely an offer for sale.
CMS Info Systems is one of India’s largest cash management companies based on the number of automated teller machine (ATM) points and retail pick-up points as of March 31. It is also one of the largest ATM cash management companies worldwide, based on the number of ATM points as of March 31.
The company caters to a broad set of outsourcing requirements for banks, financial institutions, organised retail, and e-commerce companies in India. The company operates its business in three segments.
Cash management services include end-to-end ATM replenishment services, cash pick-up, and delivery.
Managed services include banking automation product sales, deployment, and associated annual maintenance. A bunch of other services include end-to-end financial cards issuance and management for banks, and card personalisation services.
Axis Capital, DAM Capital Advisors, Jefferies, and JM Financial are the bankers to the issue.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU