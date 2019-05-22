Co-location case: SAT refuses to grant further relaxations to OPG

-
The SAT has refused to grant further relaxations to OPG Securities, which has been charged by Sebi in the co-location case.
Earlier this month, the tribunal had allowed an interim stay on the order passed by Sebi barring the brokerage from accessing the markets.
SAT, however, had directed OPG to deposit Rs 7.5 crore with Sebi before May 20. OPG had made a fresh plea before SAT to allow it to deposit Rs 9.9 million in cash and rest in form securities. The tribunal refused to accept the plea, however, made partial modifications to its May 6 order.
