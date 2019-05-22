JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Sensex, Nifty slip from record high as exit poll euphoria subsides
Business Standard

Co-location case: SAT refuses to grant further relaxations to OPG

Earlier this month, the tribunal had allowed an interim stay on the order passed by Sebi barring the brokerage from accessing the markets

BS Reporter 

law

The SAT has refused to grant further relaxations to OPG Securities, which has been charged by Sebi in the co-location case.

Earlier this month, the tribunal had allowed an interim stay on the order passed by Sebi barring the brokerage from accessing the markets.

SAT, however, had directed OPG to deposit Rs 7.5 crore with Sebi before May 20. OPG had made a fresh plea before SAT to allow it to deposit Rs 9.9 million in cash and rest in form securities. The tribunal refused to accept the plea, however, made partial modifications to its May 6 order.
First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 02:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements