Cooperating with regulator in probe of alleged information leak: NSE

The (NSE), which has come under a storm over a scandal involving a Himalayan Yogi, on Wednesday said it is co-operating fully with the regulator for a satisfactory closure of the matter.

The NSE said the matter involving leak of confidential information to an unknown person by its erstwhile chief Chitra Ramkrishna was an old issue and the exchange had already made a course correction.

"The said order relates to certain issues at NSE during the period 2013-2016 and are therefore almost 6-9 years old. In this regard, over the last few years there have been several changes at the board and management level at NSE," it said in a statement.

On Friday, penalised the exchange and two of its former heads over irregularities in hiring its erstwhile group operating officer Anand Subramanian.

The exchange said market regulator has tightened its oversight over market infrastructure institutions (MIIs).

" has also instituted various changes in the governance structure of MIIs, including board committee structures and oversight, tenor of management, accountability for lapses at MIIs, which have strengthened the control environment. Sebi has been closely monitoring and supervising the operations of NSE and other MIIs," it said.