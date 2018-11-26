Coal India, Vedanta, NTPC, SAIL hit 52-week lows

JUST IN
Business Standard

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

stock market

Shares of Coal India, Vedanta, NTPC, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) and Finolex Cables have hit their respective 52-week lows on the BSE on Monday.

BASF, CARE Ratings, Hexaware Technologies, ITD Cementation, Jindal Stainless, Shankara Building Products, Take Solutions and Timken India were among 18 stocks from the S&P BSE 500 index are some of the other counters that hit their 52-week lows today.

Vedanta was down 3% at Rs 194, extending its 5% decline in past three trading days. According to a PTI report, the income tax (I-T) department has sold almost all of Cairn Energy’s attached shares to recover a part of the Rs 102.47 billion retrospective tax demand, regulatory filings showed.

“Cairn Energy held a 4.95% stake in mining major Vedanta, which the I-T department had attached after issuing a Rs 102.47 billion tax demand in 2014 on alleged capital gains the British firm made on a decade-old reorganisation of its India business. The department in May and June sold about 2% stake held by Cairn in Vedanta,” added the report. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT

SAIL, too, is down 3% at Rs 58, extending its 6% decline in past three days on the BSE. Most metal shares are under pressure with the S&P BSE Metal index trading down 2% today, as compared to 0.13% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex at 11:34 am.

Jindal Steel & Power, Hindustan Zinc and Hindustan Copper are also trading close to their respective 52-week lows. Analysts expect the domestic steel demand to grow at a lower-than-expected pace in the backdrop of curtailed infrastructure spending.

COMPANY LATEST 52 WK LOW PREV LOW PREV DATE
BASF INDIA 1528.20 1515.00 1519.10 22-Nov-18
CARE RATINGS 983.30 981.00 982.00 22-Nov-18
COAL INDIA 251.80 251.50 256.00 22-Nov-18
FINOLEX CABLES 458.50 452.10 452.50 09-Oct-18
HEXAWARE TECH. 297.80 294.80 300.95 21-Nov-18
ITD CEM 103.70 101.25 102.00 22-Nov-18
JINDAL STAIN. 39.20 39.20 39.80 22-Nov-18
MAHINDRA LIFE. 388.50 386.40 389.70 21-Nov-18
NETWRK.18 MEDIA 38.70 38.50 38.60 22-Nov-18
NTPC 143.55 143.45 145.65 22-Nov-18
S A I L 58.75 58.40 60.25 22-Nov-18
SHANKARA BUILD. 801.60 795.00 816.50 22-Nov-18
SHARDA CROPCHEM 306.55 301.60 303.50 22-Nov-18
SOMANY CERAMICS 280.00 280.00 282.20 22-Nov-18
TAKE SOLUTIONS 132.30 129.35 131.15 22-Nov-18
THYROCARE TECH. 529.05 527.55 541.00 22-Nov-18
TIMKEN INDIA 504.00 503.50 506.50 22-Nov-18
VEDANTA 193.90 192.75 197.10 08-Oct-18

First Published: Mon, November 26 2018. 11:39 IST

