Coal India, Vedanta, NTPC, SAIL hit 52-week lows

BASF, CARE Ratings, Hexaware Technologies, ITD Cementation, Jindal Stainless, Shankara Building Products, Take Solutions and Timken India were among 18 stocks from the S&P BSE 500 index are some of the other counters that hit their 52-week lows today.
Vedanta was down 3% at Rs 194, extending its 5% decline in past three trading days. According to a PTI report, the income tax (I-T) department has sold almost all of Cairn Energy’s attached shares to recover a part of the Rs 102.47 billion retrospective tax demand, regulatory filings showed.
“Cairn Energy held a 4.95% stake in mining major Vedanta, which the I-T department had attached after issuing a Rs 102.47 billion tax demand in 2014 on alleged capital gains the British firm made on a decade-old reorganisation of its India business. The department in May and June sold about 2% stake held by Cairn in Vedanta,” added the report. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT
SAIL, too, is down 3% at Rs 58, extending its 6% decline in past three days on the BSE. Most metal shares are under pressure with the S&P BSE Metal index trading down 2% today, as compared to 0.13% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex at 11:34 am.
Jindal Steel & Power, Hindustan Zinc and Hindustan Copper are also trading close to their respective 52-week lows. Analysts expect the domestic steel demand to grow at a lower-than-expected pace in the backdrop of curtailed infrastructure spending.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|52 WK LOW
|PREV LOW
|PREV DATE
|BASF INDIA
|1528.20
|1515.00
|1519.10
|22-Nov-18
|CARE RATINGS
|983.30
|981.00
|982.00
|22-Nov-18
|COAL INDIA
|251.80
|251.50
|256.00
|22-Nov-18
|FINOLEX CABLES
|458.50
|452.10
|452.50
|09-Oct-18
|HEXAWARE TECH.
|297.80
|294.80
|300.95
|21-Nov-18
|ITD CEM
|103.70
|101.25
|102.00
|22-Nov-18
|JINDAL STAIN.
|39.20
|39.20
|39.80
|22-Nov-18
|MAHINDRA LIFE.
|388.50
|386.40
|389.70
|21-Nov-18
|NETWRK.18 MEDIA
|38.70
|38.50
|38.60
|22-Nov-18
|NTPC
|143.55
|143.45
|145.65
|22-Nov-18
|S A I L
|58.75
|58.40
|60.25
|22-Nov-18
|SHANKARA BUILD.
|801.60
|795.00
|816.50
|22-Nov-18
|SHARDA CROPCHEM
|306.55
|301.60
|303.50
|22-Nov-18
|SOMANY CERAMICS
|280.00
|280.00
|282.20
|22-Nov-18
|TAKE SOLUTIONS
|132.30
|129.35
|131.15
|22-Nov-18
|THYROCARE TECH.
|529.05
|527.55
|541.00
|22-Nov-18
|TIMKEN INDIA
|504.00
|503.50
|506.50
|22-Nov-18
|VEDANTA
|193.90
|192.75
|197.10
|08-Oct-18
