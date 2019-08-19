Colgate loses grip as market share in toothpaste segment down 52%

Often, when there is stress in key sectors of the economy, the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) space is considered a safe bet. Even though it is no different this time for the segment, Colgate’s situation is just the opposite.

This is because of the continuous erosion in its market share in the toothpaste segment, where it is the leader. Barring a couple of quarters (September 2018 to March 2019), the company’s market share in the toothpaste segment (on a quarterly basis) has been on a continuous decline in the last four years (see graph). From about 58 per cent in the ...