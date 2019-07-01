JUST IN
Commodity Picks: 01 July



Mustard Seed




Mustard seed prices at the benchmark Jaipur markets are trading at Rs 4,058 per quintal. During the week ahead, prices are expected to head towards Rs 4,100-4,125 per quintal. Limited selling pressure due to expectation of hike in import duty on edible oil would lend support to prices. Low availability in the free market due to robust procurement by government is also supporting prices.

Maize



Maize prices in Gulabbagh are trading at Rs 2,085 per quintal. Prices are expected to trade higher towards Rs 2,150 per quintal in a couple of weeks following aggressive buying by end users and restricted arrivals.
First Published: Mon, July 01 2019. 01:43 IST

