Commodity Picks: 02 March, 2020

Chana



Bargain buying ahead of the festive season could help prices revive this week. However, sharp gains are not expected ahead of the new crop harvest. Prices in the Delhi market are expected to recover from Rs 4,200 to Rs 4,250-Rs 4,275 per quintal.

Mustard seed

Weakness across the oil seed complex coupled with the impending harvest of the new crop which is expected to gather pace this week will weigh on prices. Mustard seed prices in Jaipur market are expected to correct from Rs 4,250 per quintal to Rs 4,175-Rs 4,200 per quintal.



Prerana Desai, Research Head - Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit