Commodity Picks: 1 October, 2018

Chana

prices are expected to trade with a positive bias. Low stocks in free coupled with upcoming festive demand to keep the undertone firm in near term. Prices at the benchmark Bikaner are trading at Rs 4,050 a quintal, during the coming days prices are expected to head towards Rs 4,100-4,125 per quintal.

Cotton



prices, according to CAI, are at Rs 22,300 per bale for the benchmark variety of S6 in The new crop harvest has begun in and The arrivals will gather pace and bring the prices lower. But the chances of a sharp downside remain limited due to dryness concerns in In the near term the prices could continue to slide lower to Rs 21,300 per bale. If the global prices remain at the current level this correction could result in Indian achieving export competitiveness.





Prerana Desai, VP-Research -Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain