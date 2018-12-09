Commodity picks: 10 December, 2018

Chana



is trading at Rs 4,479 per quintal at the benchmark Bikaner spot market. In the coming days, prices are expected to trade with downward bias and head towards Rs 4,400 per quintal. Weak demand from millers and huge stocks with government agencies is expected to keep the sentiment weak for

Pepper



prices are currently trading at Rs 39,116 per quintal in the We expect prices to edge lower due to new crop arrival pressure and ample availability from last year’s carry stocks. Availability of imported is also ample. Slowdown in demand amidst higher supply is likely to drag prices towards Rs 38,000 per quintal in the coming days.



Prerana Desai, VP-Research -Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain