Commodity picks: 12 November 2018

Chana

Chana is trading at Rs 4,248 per quintal at Bikaner. For the week ahead, prices are expected to trade firm and head towards Rs 4,375 per quintal. Strong demand from stockists, especially from southern states, and slow progress of sowing would support prices.

Mustard seed

Mustard seed prices at the benchmark Jaipur market are trading at Rs 4,255 per quintal. In the coming days, prices are expected to decline towards Rs 4,185 per quintal. Persistent offloading by NAFED and robust progress of sowing could continue to weigh on prices.



Prerana Desai, VP-Research -Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain