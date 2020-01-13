JUST IN
Commodity Picks: 13 January, 2020

Weak domestic and export demand is expected to weigh on prices in the near term

Prerana Desai 

Soy meal

Soy meal is trading at Rs 36,000 per tonne at the benchmark Indore market. For the week ahead, prices are expected to trade weak and head towards Rs 35,200 per tonne. Weak domestic and export demand is expected to weigh on prices in the near term.

Chana

Buying at lower levels coupled with weather uncertainty is likely to help chana prices recover in the week ahead. Prices in the Delhi market is expected to move higher towards Rs 4,625 per quintal from the current price of Rs 4,550 per quintal.


First Published: Mon, January 13 2020. 01:10 IST

