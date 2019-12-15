JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » Food & Edible Oils

India's total market-cap rises to Rs 155 trn on growth in FPI, MF assets
Business Standard

Commodity picks: December 16, 2019

Chana prices are expected to move higher on the back of delayed crop and weather risk supporting the sentiments

Prerana Desai 

A farmer casts urea on her mustard field in Allahabad
A farmer casts urea on her mustard field in Allahabad

Mustard seed

Mustard seed at the benchmark Jaipur market is trading at Rs 4,642 per quintal. For the week ahead, prices are expected to head towards Rs 4,675 per quintal. Positive crush margins and firm cues from edible oil would keep demand active from processors, thereby supporting higher prices.

Chana

Chana prices are expected to move higher on the back of delayed crop and weather risk supporting the sentiments. Prices are likely to move higher from Rs 4,469 to Rs 4,525 per quintal in Delhi market.


Prerana Desai, Research Head - Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit
First Published: Sun, December 15 2019. 22:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU