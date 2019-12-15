Commodity picks: December 16, 2019

seed



seed at the benchmark Jaipur market is trading at Rs 4,642 per quintal. For the week ahead, prices are expected to head towards Rs 4,675 per quintal. Positive crush margins and firm cues from edible oil would keep demand active from processors, thereby supporting higher prices.

Chana



are expected to move higher on the back of delayed crop and weather risk supporting the sentiments. Prices are likely to move higher from Rs 4,469 to Rs 4,525 per quintal in Delhi market.