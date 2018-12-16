Commodity picks: 17 December, 2018

Sugar

is trading at Rs 2,970 per quintal at the benchmark Kolhapur market. For the week ahead prices are expected to decline by Rs 20-40 per quintal and head towards Rs 2,930 per quintal due to higher supply before commencement of crushing season. Limited buying by bulk consumers further weigh on prices. Industrial demand has declined as winter sets in and sales of ice-cream, cold drinks, which are among the largest consuming segments, are reducing.

Coriander

is trading at Rs 6,388 per quintal in Kota. Prices are expected to trade higher towards Rs 6,500 per quintal in the next couple of months following expectations of lower production for coming season and lower stocks in the market.



Prerana Desai, VP-Research -Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain