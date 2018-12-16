JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » Food & Edible Oils

Street signs: Investors wary of auto stocks, IDFC Securities sale, and more
Business Standard

Commodity picks: 17 December, 2018

For the week ahead sugar prices are expected to decline by Rs 20-40 per quintal

Prerana Desai 

Sugar

Sugar

Sugar is trading at Rs 2,970 per quintal at the benchmark Kolhapur market. For the week ahead sugar prices are expected to decline by Rs 20-40 per quintal and head towards Rs 2,930 per quintal due to higher supply before commencement of crushing season. Limited buying by bulk consumers further weigh on prices. Industrial demand has declined as winter sets in and sales of ice-cream, cold drinks, which are among the largest sugar consuming segments, are reducing.

Coriander

Coriander is trading at Rs 6,388 per quintal in Kota. Prices are expected to trade higher towards Rs 6,500 per quintal in the next couple of months following expectations of lower production for coming season and lower stocks in the market.

Prerana Desai, VP-Research -Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain

First Published: Sun, December 16 2018. 20:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements