Commodity picks: 19 November 2018

Pepper

prices are currently trading at Rs 39,757 per quintal in New crop arrivals along with large carryover stocks from last year will keep the market well supplied. Thin demand amidst ample supply is likely to drag prices lower towards Rs 38,500 - Rs 39,000 levels in the coming week.

Sugar

is trading at Rs 3,047 per quintal at the benchmark For the week ahead, prices are expected to decline by Rs 30-50 per quintal and head towards Rs 3,020 per quintal due to commencement of crushing season. Limited buying by stockists and bulk consumers after the end of the festive season coupled with higher selling quota for November will further weigh on prices.

Prerana Desai, VP-Research -Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain