Commodity picks: 20 July, 2020

Firm global cues due to strong demand from China along with talks of increase in import duty in India could keep the prices firm in near term

Prerana Desai 

Weak demand coupled with the government selling stock will weigh on the prices in the coming days.

Chana

Chana prices are likely to come down in the Delhi markets from Rs 4,200 per quintal to Rs 4,150 per quintal. Weak demand coupled with the government selling stock will weigh on the prices in the coming days.

Refined soy oil

Refined soy oil is trading at Rs 838.75 per 10 kg in Indore. Firm global cues due to strong demand from China along with talks of increase in import duty in India could keep the prices firm in near term. Prices are expected to head towards Rs 845-850 per 10 kg in the coming days.

Prerana Desai, Research Head - Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit
First Published: Sun, July 19 2020. 23:55 IST

