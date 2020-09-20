JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » Food & Edible Oils

Most global investors cautious of equities after sharp rally: Raychaudhuri
Business Standard

Commodity picks: 21 September, 2020

Soybean at the benchmark Indore market is trading at Rs 3,969 per quintal; Wheat is trading at Rs 1,800 per quintal in Delhi

Topics
Commodity picks | Wheat prices | Soybean prices

Prerana Desai 

A farmer harvests wheat crop at a field during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Amritsar. Photo: PTI
A farmer harvests wheat crop at a field during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Amritsar. Photo: PTI

Soybean

Soybean at the benchmark Indore market is trading at Rs 3,969 per quintal. For the week ahead, the price is expected to trade firm and head towards Rs 4,000- 4,030 per quintal. Crush margins are positive and this would keep the demand strong. Also supporting the price is firm cues from global markets

Wheat

Wheat is trading at Rs 1,800 per quintal in Delhi. The price is likely to trade lower towards Rs 1,750 per quintal following subdued demand in open market and record supplies across the value chain

Prerana Desai, Research head, Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit
First Published: Sun, September 20 2020. 23:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU