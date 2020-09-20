Commodity picks: 21 September, 2020

Soybean



at the benchmark Indore market is trading at Rs 3,969 per quintal. For the week ahead, the price is expected to trade firm and head towards Rs 4,000- 4,030 per quintal. Crush margins are positive and this would keep the demand strong. Also supporting the price is firm cues from global markets

Wheat



Wheat is trading at Rs 1,800 per quintal in Delhi. The price is likely to trade lower towards Rs 1,750 per quintal following subdued demand in open market and record supplies across the value chain