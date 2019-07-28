Commodity picks: 29 July, 2019

Coriander

Coriander prices in Kota are trading at Rs 7,091 per quintal. Prices are expected to trade higher towards Rs 7,200 per quntial over the next couple of weeks following supportive demand at lower price levels and lower supplies for the season.

Cotton seed oilcake (CoC)

CoC prices in Akola market are trading at Rs 3,090 per quintal. For the week ahead, CoC prices are expected to head towards Rs 3,150 per quintal amid tight supply. Lower rainfall distribution in major cotton area coupled with increasing demand of CoC are likely to further support prices in the coming days.