Commodity picks: 29 October 2018

Prerana Desai 

Castor Seeds

Castor seed

Castor seed prices are quoting at Rs 5,392 per quintal at Deesa and are expected to trade higher towards Rs 5,500 in the coming days. Dry weather amidst poor crop in major growing belts of Gujarat and Rajasthan are supporting prices in the spot market.

Chana

Chana is trading at Rs 3,995 per quintal at Bikaner market. Despite the festive demand, prices are expected to head southward towards Rs 3,935 per quintal given the huge stock of chana with government.

Prerana Desai, VP-Research -Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain
First Published: Sun, October 28 2018. 21:17 IST

