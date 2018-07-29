Commodity picks: 30 July, 2018

Maize
Maize prices in Gulabbagh are trading at Rs 1,208 per quintal. Prices are expected to trade higher towards Rs 1,250 per quintal in a couple of weeks due to limited stocks with end users and declining arrivals in Bihar and other states.
Coriander
Coriander prices in Kota are trading at Rs 5,308 per quintal. Prices are expected to trade higher towards Rs 5,400 per quintal following lower supplies and active domestic buying.
Prerana Desai, VP-Research -Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain
