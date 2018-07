Commodity picks: 30 July, 2018

Maize



in Gulabbagh are trading at Rs 1,208 per quintal. are expected to trade higher towards Rs 1,250 per quintal in a couple of weeks due to limited stocks with end users and declining arrivals in Bihar and other states.

Coriander



in Kota are trading at Rs 5,308 per quintal. Prices are expected to trade higher towards Rs 5,400 per quintal following lower supplies and active domestic buying.

Prerana Desai, VP-Research -Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain