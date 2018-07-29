JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Weekly Technical

Street signs: Outlook improves for Bank Nifty; Maheshwari's move, and more

GST impact: Sanitary napkin to TV makers, list of unhappy firms is growing
Business Standard

Commodity picks: 30 July, 2018

Maize prices are expected to trade higher towards Rs 1,250 per quintal in a couple of weeks

Prerana Desai 

corn, maize, crop

Maize

Maize prices in Gulabbagh are trading at Rs 1,208 per quintal. Prices are expected to trade higher towards Rs 1,250 per quintal in a couple of weeks due to limited stocks with end users and declining arrivals in Bihar and other states.

Coriander


Coriander prices in Kota are trading at Rs 5,308 per quintal. Prices are expected to trade higher towards Rs 5,400 per quintal following lower supplies and active domestic buying.


Prerana Desai, VP-Research -Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain
First Published: Sun, July 29 2018. 23:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements