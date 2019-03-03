Commodity Picks: 4 March, 2019

Jeera
Jeera is trading at Rs 16,360 per quintal in Unjha. Prices are expected to trade lower towards Rs 16,000 per quintal for the next couple of weeks following approaching arrivals pressure and expected higher production this season.
Maize
Maize prices in Gulabbagh are trading at Rs 1,997 per quintal. Prices are expected to trade lower towards Rs 1,900 per quintal for coming couple of weeks following demand rationing at prevailing price levels and approaching Rabi season arrivals.
Prerana Desai, VP-Research -Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain
