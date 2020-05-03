Commodity picks: 4 May, 2020

Seed



seed is trading at Rs 4,325 per quintal at the benchmark Jaipur market. For the month ahead prices are expected to head towards Rs 4,400 and then Rs 4,425 per quintal. Active government procurement and low availability in free market due to falling arrivals amid COVID-19 is expected to keep prices higher.



Wheat



Wheat is trading at Rs 1,943 a quintal in Kota. Prices are expected to trade lower at Rs 1,850 per quintal in the next couple of weeks due to ample supplies in the domestic market and subdued demand.

Prerana Desai, Research Head - Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit