Worst post-Budget one-month performance in 18 years for stock markets
Business Standard

Commodity picks: 5 August, 2019

Soy bean prices at the benchmark Indore markets are trading at Rs 3,633 per quintal

Prerana Desai 

chana, dal, pulses
Representative Image

Chana

Demand for Chana is expected to improve ahead of the festive season. Government selling is also slower than expected which will support prices at lower levels. Dips to Rs 4,300 will be a buying opportunity for an upside towards Rs 4,400/Rs 4,450 in the Delhi market.

Soy bean

Soy bean prices at the benchmark Indore markets are trading at Rs 3,633 per quintal. For the week ahead prices are expected to head towards Rs 3,575 per quintal. Expectations of higher acreage, enough stocks to keep the prices under pressure for the week ahead.
First Published: Sun, August 04 2019. 20:54 IST

