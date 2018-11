Coriander

is trading at Rs 5,836 per quintal in Kota. Prices are expected to trade higher towards Rs 6,000 per quintal due to declining stocks in the market and expected lower sowing for the coming season.

Barley

is trading at Rs 1,900 per quintal in Jaipur. Prices are expected to trade higher towards Rs 2,000 per quintal in the coming months following limited stocks in the market and lean season.