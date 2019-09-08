Commodity picks: 9 September, 2019

Jeera

Jeera prices in Unjha market are trading at Rs 17,407 per quintal. Prices are expected to trade higher towards Rs 17,600 per quintal following steady export demand. Upcoming festive demand will also support the uptick.

Guar seed

Guar seed prices in Jodhpur are trading at Rs 4,160 per quintal. Prices are expected to trade lower towards Rs 4,000 per quintal in the approaching arrivals season and lethargic export as well as domestic demand. Stocks across the value chain are at higher levels.



Research Head - Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit