Commodity Picks: August 20, 2018

Castor Seed

prices are expected to trade towards Rs 4,680 per quintal from the current levels of Rs4,599 per quintal in Lower acreage amidst tighter balance is likely to support the seed prices in spot market.

Chana

is trading at Rs 4,300 per quintal at the benchmark In the coming days, prices are expected to head towards Rs 4,400 per quintal. Strong demand from millers and low availability in the free market would keep the trend firm for

Prerana Desai, VP-Research -Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain