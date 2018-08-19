JUST IN
Street signs: HDFC Bank ADR premium drops, SBI AMC bets on shares, and more
Commodity Picks: August 20, 2018

Chana is trading at Rs 4,300 per quintal at the benchmark Bikaner market

Prerana Desai 

Castor seed prices are expected to trade towards Rs 4,680 per quintal from the current levels of Rs4,599 per quintal in Deesa market. Lower acreage amidst tighter balance is likely to support the seed prices in spot market.

Chana

Chana is trading at Rs 4,300 per quintal at the benchmark Bikaner market. In the coming days, prices are expected to head towards Rs 4,400 per quintal. Strong demand from millers and low availability in the free market would keep the trend firm for chana.

Prerana Desai, VP-Research -Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain
