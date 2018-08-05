Commodity Picks: August 6, 2018

Chana
Chana is trading at Rs4,263 a quintal at the Bikaner spot market. In the coming days, prices are expected to head towards Rs4,350 a quintal. Low stocks in the pipeline due to robust procurement by the government, coupled good demand, could lend support to the prices.
Jeera
Jeera prices in the Unjha market are trading at Rs19,892 a quintal. Prices are expected to trade higher towards Rs20,490 a quintal, following lower stocks and ongoing robust export demand. Upcoming festive demand will also support prices.
Prerana Desai, V-P (research), Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain
