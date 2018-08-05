JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Weekly Technical

Pledged holdings for the BSE500 stocks decline in June 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Commodity Picks: August 6, 2018

In the coming days, Chana prices are expected to head towards Rs4,350 a quintal.

Prerana Desai 

Chart

Chana

Chana is trading at Rs4,263 a quintal at the Bikaner spot market. In the coming days, prices are expected to head towards Rs4,350 a quintal. Low stocks in the pipeline due to robust procurement by the government, coupled good demand, could lend support to the prices.

Jeera

Chart

Jeera prices in the Unjha market are trading at Rs19,892 a quintal. Prices are expected to trade higher towards Rs20,490 a quintal, following lower stocks and ongoing robust export demand. Upcoming festive demand will also support prices.

Prerana Desai, V-P (research), Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain
First Published: Sun, August 05 2018. 22:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements