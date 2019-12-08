Commodity picks: December 9, 2019

Jeera



Jeera prices in Unjha are trading around Rs 16,400 per quintal. Prices are expected to trade higher towards Rs 16,500 per quintal in a couple of weeks following better than expected export demand. However, ample supplies will cap the aggressive price gains.

Wheat

Wheat prices in Indore are trading at Rs 2,200 per quintal. Prices are expected to trade lower towards Rs 2,150 per quintal following expected liquidation by the government at lower prices and expectations of record production for upcoming season.

Prerana Desai, Research Head - Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit