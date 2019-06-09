Commodity picks: June 10, 2019

Mustard seed



prices at the spot are trading at Rs 4,100 per quintal. Going ahead prices are expected to trade with positive bias and head towards Rs 4,150-4,160 per quintal. Steady arrivals, ongoing government procurement would keep the availability low in free market. Thus, prices are expected to trade with a positive bias.





prices at Kota are trading at Rs 7,603.9 per quintal, prices are expected to trade higher at Rs 7,800 per quintal for the coming week following active buying by stockists at lower price levels and lower supplies for the current marketing year.



Prerana Desai, Research Head - Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit