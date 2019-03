Castor seed

at Deesa market are expected to trade higher towards Rs 5,202 per quintal this week on good demand amidst lower supplies in the current season

Chana

are likely to edge lower from Rs 4,120 per quintal to Rs 4,050 per quintal in the benchmark Delhi market due to improved supplies as harvesting gathers pace in the major producing states

Prerana Desai, VP-Research -Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain